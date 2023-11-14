Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes out of Arkansas

According to a news release, a warrant was issued on Sept. 18 by the District Court of Craighead County in Jonesboro for the arrest of 22-year-old Natalie Graves.

Graves was wanted on charges of internet stalking of a child, possession or use of child sexual abuse material, and sexual grooming of a child.

Arkansas detectives requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting Graves.

She was arrested on Nov. 9 at a home in the 100 block of Ashwood Road in Savannah, Tenn.

Graves is being held in the Hardin County Jail awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

