Twilight Skating Rink goes mobile

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Twilight Skating Rink is getting ready to close its doors, but it’s not ready to say goodbye.

On Monday the rink posted on Facebook that it planned to make the skating rink “mobile,” saying they’re not ready to leave Jonesboro without a skating option.

“We already have the equipment, it’s just laying around so instead of no one ever getting to skate in Jonesboro again, we could take it to people who have their own facilities,” said Tristan Veteto, owner of Twilight Skating Rink.

Veteto said the plan is to let people with large indoor facilities, such as churches or gyms act as a rink.

“So, we’re going to bring our skates into the facility. We also are planning to bring our own audio equipment too. So, we’ll set up give out skates and take the skates back and then it’s easy as that,” he said.

The rink will permanently close on Nov. 26.

