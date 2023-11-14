Football Friday Night
Two injured in train vs. car crash

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car.

The Osceola Fire Department said the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 13 on Highway 61 south of Arkansas 198 at Rotan.

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.(Osceola Fire Department)

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victims trapped inside the car.

Firefighters used extrication tools to remove the victims, who were not identified, and stabilized them until three medical helicopters arrived.

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.(Osceola Fire Department)

The fire department said two people were flown to the hospital.

A news release shared on social media did not identify the victims or reveal the severity of the injuries.

The Osceola Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Pafford EMS, Crittenden EMS, and the Wilson Fire Department assisted in the rescue, medical, and scene operations.

Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.(Osceola Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

