U of A police searching for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A statewide BOLO has been issued for a missing man last seen on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was last seen leaving the Arkansas Union at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Goldsmith is 5′08 and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt.

UAPD said Goldsmith drives a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with Mississippi license plate “PRE9859.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the University of Arkansas Police Department at 479-575-2222.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.