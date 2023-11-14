U of A police searching for missing man
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A statewide BOLO has been issued for a missing man last seen on the campus of the University of Arkansas.
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was last seen leaving the Arkansas Union at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Goldsmith is 5′08 and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt.
UAPD said Goldsmith drives a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with Mississippi license plate “PRE9859.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the University of Arkansas Police Department at 479-575-2222.
