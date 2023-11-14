Football Friday Night
U of A police searching for missing man

According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was last seen leaving the Arkansas Union at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.(University of Arkansas Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A statewide BOLO has been issued for a missing man last seen on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was last seen leaving the Arkansas Union at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Goldsmith is 5′08 and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt.

UAPD said Goldsmith drives a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with Mississippi license plate “PRE9859.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the University of Arkansas Police Department at 479-575-2222.

