Williams Baptist University receives $100,000 for scholarship program

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Williams Baptist University has been presented with a $100,000 gift from the estate of a longtime supporter.

The gift comes from the Joy Gregory Ledbetter Living Trust, and it will fund scholarships for WBU students who are preparing for the ministry.

Mrs. Ledbetter was a native of Cash, Ark. She and her late husband, Dr. Joe Ledbetter, lived in Jonesboro and were active members of Jonesboro First Baptist Church, where they were strong advocates for missions, as well as Christian higher education. She passed away in 2010.

“Joy and Joe Ledbetter were without children, and Joy was able to devote much of her time to her church and its many programs and activities,” said her nephew, Michael Ledbetter. “She was particularly dedicated to helping Baptist missionaries in the US as well as in foreign lands. And, she wanted to support ministerial students, in hopes that they might continue to serve the Baptist faith upon completion of their education.”

WBU offers more than 25 majors, preparing students for a wide array of careers, including a popular program in Christian ministries. It was ministry students, in particular, that Mrs. Ledbetter sought to help through her trust.

“She established the Joy Gregory Ledbetter Living Trust in the year 2000, and provided that a gift in the amount of $100,000 might be made to Williams Baptist University to support ministerial students seeking an education there,” Michael Ledbetter said. “Joy would be pleased to know that her gift will help students attending Williams Baptist University.”

WBU President Dr. Stan Norman said it is especially gratifying for Williams to receive a generous gift from such a longtime and faithful supporter.

“Joy Gregory Ledbetter dedicated her life to advancing the cause of Christ,” Norman said. “She and her husband traveled the world in support of Baptist missionaries, and they gave generously of their resources where they knew it would make an impact for the Lord. We are truly honored that she considered WBU to be an institution that makes such an impact. Her gift will indeed make a difference for students studying for the ministry, and it is deeply appreciated.”

