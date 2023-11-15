Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration, authorities said.

A judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings over what punishment the boy should face in the rare murder case against a child, according to Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney’s office. He will start the sentence in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and he may later be transferred to the state’s adult prison system.

The boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, faced sentences ranging from probation to 40 years behind bars. In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle.

The child’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He got the gun out of his uncle’s vehicle and opened fire after Davis confronted the uncle about his “disorderly conduct” outside the Sonic and the two men began to fight, police said.

The boy’s uncle, Angel Gomez, was also arrested after the shooting and later indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The case is pending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

After undergoing a successful operation and spending nearly 20 months in a hospital, Ava left...
10-year-old leaves hospital after 579 days
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet on Wednesday after months of...
Biden, Xi to meet at high-stakes summit
FILE - David Schwimmer, from left, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston...
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ costars reminiscence about late actor
FILE - Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security...
Key US spy tool will lapse at year’s end unless Congress and the White House can cut a deal