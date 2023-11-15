Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State to offer digital diplomas

Beginning this fall, the university will provide both physical and digital copies of diplomas.
Beginning this fall, the university will provide both physical and digital copies of diplomas.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University graduates will soon be able to access their diplomas anytime and anywhere.

Beginning this fall, the university will provide both physical and digital copies of diplomas.

“This digital version of the diploma can be shared via all social media platforms, but, most importantly, students can provide the digital version of the credential to potential employers,” said Crystal Blake, assistant director of records in the Registrar’s Office. “The digital version is certified and can be accessed from any device and location.”

According to an A-State news release, the diplomas will be available through Parchment at no cost to all graduating students.

“Students will receive an email allowing them to create a Parchment account,” said Blake. “Upon their first login, students are prompted to update their email and physical mailing address. Once the student updates this information, they are immediately given their digital credential.”

A printed version of the diploma will be mailed to students within a few weeks of accepting the digital version.

“A-State has many international students as well as online-only students,” Blake said. “Our traditional students often move for employment after graduation. We wanted to offer our graduates a means to access their credentials no matter the time or place.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Thousands more people are expected to fly out of Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday.
Clinton National Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel surge
Dazarrion Easton, 19, of East Prairie, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, armed...
Court documents: Man shot, killed in Sikeston in connection with marijuana sale
The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative says if someone calls claiming you have paid too much...
Electric company warns of refund scam
Those who are hungry, homeless, or lonely can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.
Free community Thanksgiving meal planned