Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

ADA collects over 5,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected...
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 503,097 pounds of unwanted pesticides across 11 counties during 2023 collection events.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 503,097 pounds of unwanted pesticides across 11 counties during 2023 collection events.

Since 2005, the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has overseen the collection and disposal of 6,368,037 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas.

“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to work with our partners in administering the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program,” says Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Events like these held annually throughout the state, help ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides and prevent them from potentially polluting our environment.”

The totals for each event were:

  • Columbia/Union County: 1,347 pounds
  • Bradley/Cleveland County: 2,200 pounds
  • Calhoun/Ouachita County: 275 pounds
  • Clark/Dallas County: 275 pounds
  • Craighead County: 168,000 pounds
  • Poinsett County: 130,000 pounds
  • Mississippi County: 201,000 pounds

Participation in collection events is free and anonymous to farmers and other non-industrial landowners.

The program is funded through pesticide registration fees.

Pesticide collection events have taken place in every county in the state.

Commonly collected items include old or outdated pesticides such as calcium arsenate, sodium cyanide, lindane, chlordane, and 2,4,5-T. Registered pesticides, like glyphosate products and 2,4-D, that are unusable because they have been exposed to the elements or have been held over from previous growing seasons also can be collected.

The Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program is conducted in cooperation with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas Farm Bureau, and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute

Latest News

Arkansas Democrats has recently announced a record number of state legislature candidates.
Arkansas Democrats announce record number of state legislative candidates
According to a social media post, Anthony will be bringing his Out of the Woods Tour to First...
Oliver Anthony to perform in Jonesboro
A study conducted by CreditDonkey ranked Arkansas as the fifth best state to retire in the...
Arkansas ranks as fifth best state to retire, study shows
Paragould will host the next meeting to discuss bringing a regional airport to Northeast...
Paragould to host meeting for regional airport