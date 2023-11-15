Arkansas ranks as fifth best state to retire, study shows
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for the best place to enjoy your life away from work, then the Natural State is your best bet.
A study conducted by CreditDonkey ranked Arkansas as the fifth best state to retire in the country.
Researchers examined several factors to determine the ranking:
- Average salary
- Annual utility bills
- Annual medical costs
- Food and beverage expenses
- Care insurance costs
- House prices and tax rates
- Crime rates
- Population over 65
- Average temperature
They found that Arkansas scored the highest in the utilities category, with the average price of annual utilities costing $6,670. The study also revealed Arkansas had the third lowest property tax in America.
You can read the entire study by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.