Arkansas ranks as fifth best state to retire, study shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for the best place to enjoy your life away from work, then the Natural State is your best bet.

A study conducted by CreditDonkey ranked Arkansas as the fifth best state to retire in the country.

Researchers examined several factors to determine the ranking:

Average salary

Annual utility bills

Annual medical costs

Food and beverage expenses

Care insurance costs

House prices and tax rates

Crime rates

Population over 65

Average temperature

They found that Arkansas scored the highest in the utilities category, with the average price of annual utilities costing $6,670. The study also revealed Arkansas had the third lowest property tax in America.

You can read the entire study by clicking here.

