Arkansas ranks as fifth best state to retire, study shows

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for the best place to enjoy your life away from work, then the Natural State is your best bet.

A study conducted by CreditDonkey ranked Arkansas as the fifth best state to retire in the country.

Researchers examined several factors to determine the ranking:

  • Average salary
  • Annual utility bills
  • Annual medical costs
  • Food and beverage expenses
  • Care insurance costs
  • House prices and tax rates
  • Crime rates
  • Population over 65
  • Average temperature

They found that Arkansas scored the highest in the utilities category, with the average price of annual utilities costing $6,670. The study also revealed Arkansas had the third lowest property tax in America.

You can read the entire study by clicking here.

