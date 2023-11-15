Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas turkey production numbers more than U.S. average

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas ranked third in turkey...
According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas ranked third in turkey production in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Turkeys Raised Report.(FOX Carolina News)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With avian influenza affecting large portions of the U.S. turkey population, production may have been halted, but not for the Natural State.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas ranked third in turkey production in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Turkeys Raised Report.

Enough has been produced to rebound from the bird flu in 2022 and exports have increased in 2023 and are expected to continue to rise into 2024.

“The supplies are looking good, and prices are looking a lot better for the consumer than last year,” said Jada Thompson, assistant professor of agricultural economics and agribusiness with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “We had highly pathogenic avian influenza last year. That took away a lot of our supplies and drove up the price, so consumers were pinched a little at the store along with some inflationary effects.”

The USDA said the current price per pound for a turkey weighing 8 to 16 pounds is now $1.15. That’s about 35% lower than in 2022.

You can find more information on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute

Latest News

Arkansas Democrats has recently announced a record number of state legislature candidates.
Arkansas Democrats announce record number of state legislative candidates
According to a social media post, Anthony will be bringing his Out of the Woods Tour to First...
Oliver Anthony to perform in Jonesboro
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected...
ADA collects over 5,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides
A study conducted by CreditDonkey ranked Arkansas as the fifth best state to retire in the...
Arkansas ranks as fifth best state to retire, study shows
Paragould will host the next meeting to discuss bringing a regional airport to Northeast...
Paragould to host meeting for regional airport