Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘Christmas at Graceland’ to bring the stars to Memphis; Alanis Morisette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and others to perform

Christmas at Graceland 2023
Christmas at Graceland 2023(NBC)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas at Graceland is slated to premiere on November 29 on NBC and Peacock, and its superstar roster will make for quite a show!

A star-studded array of music’s most in-demand performers will come together to celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in an all-new special, “Christmas at Graceland,” set to air live on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, and The War And Treaty will each pay tribute to Elvis with exclusive, one-of-a-kind performances from inside the Graceland estate.

Through these spectacular performances, viewers will be invited to witness firsthand the legacy and spirit of this treasured family home.

The industry’s top artists will offer an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music, and song.

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from the estate and will feature never-before broadcast footage of Elvis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
Minutes from Egypt’s city hall meeting on Oct. 10 state that work is being done to update...
City looks to reinstate police department
According to a social media post, Anthony will be bringing his Out of the Woods Tour to First...
Oliver Anthony to perform in Jonesboro

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department posted images of the park’s...
Construction progresses for new trail spur at Craighead Forest Park
Several Northeast Arkansas city leaders met in Paragould on Wednesday to discuss the findings...
Airport feasibility findings discussed with NEA city leaders
The city of Egypt is officially taking steps to establish a police department. Minutes from...
City of Egypt rebuilding police department