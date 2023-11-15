City looks to reinstate police department

EGYPT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County town is looking to reinstate its police department.

Minutes from Egypt’s city hall meeting on Oct. 10 state that work is being done to update policies, institute a budget, and provide funding for the department.

The city has been without a department after the former police chief, Gerald Goza, was indicted in Feb. 2020 on allegations he took social security funds he was not entitled to and filed a false statement with the Social Security Administration.

Authorities said Goza took those funds from Aug. 2015 until Jan. 2020.

He was sentenced to five months in prison.

