City sees low voter turnout during special election

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monette saw a low voter turnout during Tuesday’s special election.

There were three different proposals on the ballot, with the largest voting total for any of them being 93 people, according to Mayor Bob Blakenship.

He said after seeing these low numbers, they will think twice next time about bringing something up.

“I feel like do you really want us to do this, the next project we think of people really didn’t show anything so do we go with that, it is kind of like a catch-22 thing you don’t really know,” Blakenship said.

All three resolutions passed so the city will start constructing a new fire station, community center, and baseball field this winter.

