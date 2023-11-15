Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City sees low voter turnout during special election

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monette saw a low voter turnout during Tuesday’s special election.

There were three different proposals on the ballot, with the largest voting total for any of them being 93 people, according to Mayor Bob Blakenship.

He said after seeing these low numbers, they will think twice next time about bringing something up.

“I feel like do you really want us to do this, the next project we think of people really didn’t show anything so do we go with that, it is kind of like a catch-22 thing you don’t really know,” Blakenship said.

All three resolutions passed so the city will start constructing a new fire station, community center, and baseball field this winter.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
GOP presidential candidates unified on Israel but divided on China as they debate without Trump
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump qualified for the Arkansas ballot on...
Biden, Trump qualify for Arkansas ballot as filing period for 2024 election kicks off
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to endorse Donald Trump for president.
Arkansas governor expected to endorse Donald Trump for president
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with eight other governors, signed letters to...
Arkansas governor signs letters to NCAA regarding transgender athletes