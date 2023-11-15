Clinton National Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands more people are expected to fly out of Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a Wednesday news release, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is preparing for an 8.4 percent increase this year in departing passengers.

As many as 42,463 travelers are expected to fly out of the Little Rock airport between Nov. 16 and 26.

“We again expect this holiday season to be busier than in years past,” said Shane Carter, director of public affairs and governmental relations. “Clinton National staff, TSA, and our airline partners are ready for the increase and we are working closely together to accommodate extra travelers.”

Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16 and 17, and Sunday, Nov. 26, are expected to be the airport’s busiest days.

