Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Clinton National Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel surge

Thousands more people are expected to fly out of Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday.
Thousands more people are expected to fly out of Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday.(Source: Clinton National Airport)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands more people are expected to fly out of Arkansas this Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a Wednesday news release, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is preparing for an 8.4 percent increase this year in departing passengers.

As many as 42,463 travelers are expected to fly out of the Little Rock airport between Nov. 16 and 26.

“We again expect this holiday season to be busier than in years past,” said Shane Carter, director of public affairs and governmental relations. “Clinton National staff, TSA, and our airline partners are ready for the increase and we are working closely together to accommodate extra travelers.”

Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16 and 17, and Sunday, Nov. 26, are expected to be the airport’s busiest days.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative says if someone calls claiming you have paid too much...
Electric company warns of refund scam
Those who are hungry, homeless, or lonely can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.
Free community Thanksgiving meal planned
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
A man was shot and killed following a chase with White County deputies.
Suspect shot and killed following chase