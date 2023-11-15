Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Craighead County NAACP to host turkey giveaway

Craighead County’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a...
Craighead County’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a turkey giveaway.(Pexels via MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a turkey giveaway.

According to a social media post, the giveaway will be on Nov. 16 at Legends BBQ.

Turkeys will be given on a first-come first-serve basis, with one per family or vehicle.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will run until all the turkeys are gone.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute

Latest News

The Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Blue and You Foundation announced schools in all 75...
Arkansas schools prepare to install calming rooms
Each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., tune to K8 apps on Roku, FireTV, and Apple TV. Or, watch on...
K8 Now: ‘Agri Weekly’ with Meteorologist Jace Passmore - Nov. 14 edition
Each week, K8 Meteorologist Jace Passmore reviews a broad range of topics involving agriculture...
K8 Now - Agri Weekly with Meteorologist Jace Passmore
Planned road closure as crews investigate water leak