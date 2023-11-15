Craighead County NAACP to host turkey giveaway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a turkey giveaway.

According to a social media post, the giveaway will be on Nov. 16 at Legends BBQ.

Turkeys will be given on a first-come first-serve basis, with one per family or vehicle.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will run until all the turkeys are gone.

