Crash shuts down Mississippi County interstate

A crash has blocked traffic on a Mississippi County interstate.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash has blocked traffic on a Mississippi County interstate.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 near Osceola.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook the crash involved a semi-truck pickup truck carrying a trailer.

Cook said no one was injured in the crash.

ARDOT reported all northbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

