Crash shuts down Mississippi County interstate

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash has blocked traffic on a Mississippi County interstate.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 near Osceola.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook the crash involved a semi-truck pickup truck carrying a trailer.

Cook said no one was injured in the crash.

ARDOT reported all northbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

