Crews responding to vehicle fire

Officers are on the scene of a vehicle fire on a busy Jonesboro intersection.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle fire is causing traffic issues for Jonesboro residents.

Crews are at the intersection of East Parker Road and Harrisburg Road in response to a vehicle fire.

According to E-911 Dispatch, traffic is backed up with officers directing traffic.

Dispatch added they’re not sure what caused the fire at this time.

K8 News has a crew on the way and will provide details as they become available.

