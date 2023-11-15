Crews responding to vehicle fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle fire is causing traffic issues for Jonesboro residents.

Crews are at the intersection of East Parker Road and Harrisburg Road in response to a vehicle fire.

According to E-911 Dispatch, traffic is backed up with officers directing traffic.

Dispatch added they’re not sure what caused the fire at this time.

K8 News has a crew on the way and will provide details as they become available.

