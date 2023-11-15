Electric company warns of refund scam

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative says if someone calls claiming you have paid too much on your bill and want to give you a refund, don’t believe them.

The company says the call is a scam to get your credit card information.

If you receive such a call, NAEC says customers should just hang up the phone.

Those with questions about their account should call NAEC at 870-895-3221.

Please be alert to a scam reaching NAEC members. The caller states you have paid too much, and he or she needs your credit card info to process a refund. If you receive such a call, just hang up. You can contact NAEC at 870-895-3221 with any concerns about your account. pic.twitter.com/FsTUNoLYGa — North AR Electric (@NorthARElectric) November 15, 2023

