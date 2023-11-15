Football Friday Night
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Batesville Fire Department is working to control a gas leak and fire.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the leak and fire are on Ramsey Street between the chicken plants.

While crews work to contain the fire, people are told to avoid the area.

It is unclear what caused the leak or the fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

