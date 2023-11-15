Free community Thanksgiving meal planned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who are hungry, homeless, or lonely can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.

The Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 23, at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington. The doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Home delivery is available within the city limits for those who cannot make it in person. To request a delivery, call 870-790-0624 before noon Wednesday, Nov. 22, or 870-336-0555 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Meals will only be delivered within Jonesboro city limits.

Those wishing to volunteer their time serving and setting up need to arrive at 9:30 a.m.

Donations of non-refrigerated desserts can be dropped off at the auditorium from 1 until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and on Thanksgiving morning.

Other community meals planned in Region 8 include:

Marmaduke : 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Marmaduke High School Cafeteria

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.