Help for Region 8 victims of Facebook spam ads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recently, K8 News has received reports of a spam popup appearing when users click on our story links on Facebook.

“Even more irritating is that many times the malicious ad will not disappear without closing out of Facebook completely,” said David Rounds, K8 News Digital Content Director.

We want to assure you that K8 News is not trying to spam you.

Unfortunately, your device has fallen victim to a specialized Facebook link hack.

The hack, which is affecting many users, will display an ad when users click on a story link in their favorite feed.

“To combat these types of malicious actors, users need to be vigilant and make sure they have anti-virus software protecting their mobile devices, just like they do desktop computers,” said Rounds.

He added that Facebook is aware of the issue and offers these tips:

Scan your device with ESET or TrendMicro Clean your web browser. Also, remove suspicious browser add-ons or undo recent changes to your web browser settings. Update your web browser. Running the latest version ensures you have the latest security updates.

For more information, click here.

