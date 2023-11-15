Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

NEA nursing homes highlighted as best in the country

Of the nursing homes on the list, 19 had a rating of 4 or 5 out of 5. Two of them were located...
Of the nursing homes on the list, 19 had a rating of 4 or 5 out of 5. Two of them were located in Northeast Arkansas,
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (KAIT) - The best nursing homes in the country for 2024 have been announced, with some in Northeast Arkansas being on the list.

The study was conducted by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in healthcare rankings and consumer advice.

The 2024 edition of Best Nursing Homes features more than 15,000 nursing home ratings, evaluating patient and resident outcomes such as infection rates, staffing levels, reliance on antipsychotic drugs, and health inspection results among others.

Of the nursing homes on the list, 19 had a rating of 4 or 5 out of 5. Two of them were located in Northeast Arkansas:

  • Eagle Nursing and Rehabilitation (Ash Flat)
  • The Green House Cottages of Belle Meade (Paragould)

You can view the ratings right now on U.S. News’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute

Latest News

The pumps, known as left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), pump blood throughout the body,...
St. Bernards receives federal approval for advanced heart restoration procedure
The Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Blue and You Foundation announced schools in all 75...
Arkansas schools prepare to install calming rooms
With the holiday season just days away, the Alzheimer’s Association of Arkansas is releasing...
Alzheimer’s Association offering tips to caregivers planning for the holidays
A Jonesboro doctor made history when she inserted the world’s first dual chamber leadless...
Jonesboro doctor performs historic procedure