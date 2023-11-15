Nov. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sunshine returns today as the low pressure that was giving us clouds moves away.

We are waking up a bit cooler in some areas this morning, but we warm into the mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon.

A few more clouds return on Thursday afternoon, but we remain dry.

A cold front will pass on Friday that will give us a few spotty showers, but coverage and rainfall amounts should be low.

The weekend looks dry and cooler, with temperatures back to around normal for this time of year.

Sunday, some models are showing rain showers could move in by the afternoon while others hold off on the rain until the overnight into Monday.

With that being said, I’ve included a small rain chance for Sunday afternoon.

Better rain chances to start Thanksgiving week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden will hold a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today in San Francisco.

During a Tuesday special election, Monette voters decided how to use a one-cent sales tax.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 503,097 pounds of unwanted pesticides across 11 counties during 2023 collection events.

The best nursing homes in the country for 2024 have been announced, with some in Northeast Arkansas being on the list.

The filing period is over, and state Democratic leaders are surprised by the number of candidates they will have.

Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees will meet today to discuss moving forward after the announced resignation of President Dr. Charles Welch.

Paragould will host the next meeting to discuss bringing a regional airport to Northeast Arkansas.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

