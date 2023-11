JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Oliver Anthony fans, get ready! The famed country music star is coming to Jonesboro.

According to a social media post, Anthony will be bringing his Out of the Woods Tour to First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.