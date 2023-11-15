Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Paragould to host meeting for regional airport

Paragould will host the next meeting to discuss bringing a regional airport to Northeast...
Paragould will host the next meeting to discuss bringing a regional airport to Northeast Arkansas.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould will host the next meeting to discuss bringing a regional airport to Northeast Arkansas.

According to a release from Walnut Ridge City Hall, the meeting will be on Nov. 15 at the Paragould Fire Department

During the meeting, members of the 10-County NEA Mayor’s Caucus will discuss the results of the airport’s feasibility study.

They will also look at recommendations that Garver Engineering has made along with the ADA and FAA regarding the second phase of the need for either a new or expanded commercial air service in Northeast Arkansas.

The meeting is an information-only meeting, with a brief open-floor format after Garver Engineering’s presentation.

The meeting will be held at the Paragould Fire Department, Station 1 Training Room at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, son found dead
Officer Christopher Shull
Bay police officer fired amid state investigation into deadly accident
The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
According to the University of Arkansas Police Department, 29-year-old Austin Goldsmith was...
Man reported missing by University of Arkansas police found safe
A crash with possible entrapment was reported on Monday morning.
Crash slows Monday morning commute

Latest News

Arkansas Democrats has recently announced a record number of state legislature candidates.
Arkansas Democrats announce record number of state legislative candidates
According to a social media post, Anthony will be bringing his Out of the Woods Tour to First...
Oliver Anthony to perform in Jonesboro
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected...
ADA collects over 5,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides
A study conducted by CreditDonkey ranked Arkansas as the fifth best state to retire in the...
Arkansas ranks as fifth best state to retire, study shows