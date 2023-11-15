Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police chase Humvee stolen from National Guard armory

A Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory was recovered after a high-speed chase. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard in California.

Police said he also fired a gun at an empty truck before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said it was no easy task getting it back from the person accused of stealing it.

Sonoma County deputies say they received reports that someone in a camouflage Humvee had fired shots at a PG&E truck in Jenner, California. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the response from deputies and officers was swift.

For more than 25 minutes, officers and deputies pursued the stolen Humvee from Jenner to Penngrove, California, at all sorts of speeds.

Deputies say spike strips were used to stop the man inside the Humvee.

Law enforcement photos show a gun, ammunition and an old Black Sabbath ticket found inside the vehicle.

Sonoma County deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Stabile, who is transient, was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and multiple felonies.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
Two injured in train vs. car crash
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of...
Biden announces 5 federal judicial nominees and stresses their varied professional backgrounds
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of boy, 6, who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun