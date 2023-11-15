Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine is proving that you’re never too old to shake things up.

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home.

“I just wake up sassy,” Hendrickson said with a laugh.

He shared silly and serious advice for anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

Henrickson said “the love of beautiful women” keeps him going day-to-day.

“I don’t overdo it as far as walking and running and hiking, but I do it,” Hendrickson said. “I think that’s the best thing, is just to keep moving. The minute you stop, you slow down too fast.”

Hendrickson was surrounded by thousands of cards for his birthday, an effort organized by fellow U.S. Navy veteran Joy Asuncion.

“Just imagine everybody sitting down and writing a little card. A lot of the cards are from little kids. Those are the cutest cards,” Hendrickson said.

As the cards pour in, it’s been the surprise of a lifetime. A life that Hendrickson plans to continue for years to come.

“I plan on at least another 10 years. I’m not sure how I’m going to do it, but I’ll find a way,” he said with a smile.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over the final day of a hearing for a lawsuit to keep...
Colorado hearing into whether Trump can remain on the state’s primary ballot wraps up