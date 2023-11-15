Voters approve sales tax to fund new water park

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - In Tuesday’s special election in Osceola, voters approved a one-cent sales tax that would go towards the construction of a new water park.

The new water park will feature a lap pool, a lazy river, and three different water slides that can be used year-round.

A look at what the Osceola water park is going to look like. (KAIT)

Osceola Mayor Joe Harris Jr. said they had to give their people something to do.

“We have attracted workers into this town, but it is important that we attract the entire family. We want the mother and the kids to say they want to move to Osceola because we will have something to do here,” Harris Jr. said.

Don Wilson, who has lived in Osceola his whole life, had this to say when asked about things to do around town.

“We have nothing of course, this would be great, it is going to be an improvement to the golf course and everything else,” said Wilson.

Wilson mentioned the park is going right next to the golf course and across the street from the Walmart. Harris said that spot was chosen to try and get the attention of people passing by.

“You can see that particular location for 3 miles on Interstate 55 going north, you can see it for 5 miles going south, they are going to be able to see the towers from the water park,” Harris Jr. said.

Along with the water park, there will also be upgrades made to parks around town.

The city was given a 5-acre fishing pond by an industrial company that the state is going to fill with fish and will be open to everyone.

