Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Airport feasibility findings discussed with NEA city leaders

Several Northeast Arkansas city leaders met in Paragould on Wednesday to discuss the findings...
Several Northeast Arkansas city leaders met in Paragould on Wednesday to discuss the findings of the feasibility study that would bring a regional airport to the area.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Northeast Arkansas city leaders met in Paragould on Wednesday to discuss the findings of the feasibility study that would bring a regional airport to the area.

Representatives of Garver, the firm that issued the study, spoke with city officials in the meeting.

John Rostas, senior aviation planner with Garver, said the survey indicated there was a large demand and interest for an airport in the region.

“Approximate 3% of the population in Northeast Arkansas ended up responding, and that’s tremendous,” he said.

He said the study indicated there were frequent travelers within the region and that they have an interest in expanding or getting a new airport.

Rostas said Garver was able to pull information from airline ticket purchases that revealed more to the engineering firm.

“There is a definite gap between the actual amount of output for travelers for the region versus the actual amount of folks that are using the region for travel itself. So, we were able to kind of determine there was an overall need that needs to be further analyzed,” he said.

The FAA will determine whether to move forward with the feasibility study and continue the next step to bring an airport to the region.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Riceland Foods reported more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue at its yearly meeting in...
Riceland Foods reports over $1.3 billion in revenues
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas