Airport feasibility findings discussed with NEA city leaders

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Northeast Arkansas city leaders met in Paragould on Wednesday to discuss the findings of the feasibility study that would bring a regional airport to the area.

Representatives of Garver, the firm that issued the study, spoke with city officials in the meeting.

John Rostas, senior aviation planner with Garver, said the survey indicated there was a large demand and interest for an airport in the region.

“Approximate 3% of the population in Northeast Arkansas ended up responding, and that’s tremendous,” he said.

He said the study indicated there were frequent travelers within the region and that they have an interest in expanding or getting a new airport.

Rostas said Garver was able to pull information from airline ticket purchases that revealed more to the engineering firm.

“There is a definite gap between the actual amount of output for travelers for the region versus the actual amount of folks that are using the region for travel itself. So, we were able to kind of determine there was an overall need that needs to be further analyzed,” he said.

The FAA will determine whether to move forward with the feasibility study and continue the next step to bring an airport to the region.

