City of Egypt works to bring back police department

The city of Egypt is officially taking steps to establish a police department. Minutes from...
The city of Egypt is officially taking steps to establish a police department. Minutes from the city hall meeting on Oct. 10 indicated that the city was working to update policies, institute a budget, and provide funding for the department.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EGYPT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Egypt is officially taking steps to re-establish a police department.

Minutes from the city hall meeting on Oct. 10 indicated that the city was working to update policies, institute a budget, and provide funding for the department.

Annette Upton is the city recorder and treasurer; she said the new administration has been working since the beginning of the year to bring the department back.

“We just want a safe environment for the community. Slow down traffic, we’ve had some small theft problems, you know, so we just want that presence to be known,” she said.

Upton said the police department was one of the biggest concerns for the western Craighead County community, and that the department would start small.

“A part-time police chief and a patrol officer so, it’s not going to be a huge department,” she said.

Cheryl Lingo is a resident of Egypt; she said the response times can be from 15 to 20 minutes… which is a concern when a dangerous crime happens.

She said a friend had her home broken into. Her friend and daughter hid from the intruder and while she had a gun, she called 911.

“All that 911 could say to her was ‘Honey, they’ll be there in about 15 to 20 minutes,’ and of course the intruder was no longer there but he was rattling doorknobs and everything trying to get in that house with her and her younger daughter,” she said.

Lingo said that the majority of crimes that happen in the city are petty thefts and speeding.

Since the city doesn’t have sidewalks and her home is on Highway 91, she worries when cars and trucks speed because her grandchildren play outside.

“Forget trying to ride on bikes. One of my granddaughters tries to rollerblade on the street but that’s only if we know it’s not during a time when cars and things are going to go by.”

The city still works with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, but Upton said they’re ready to take the next step.

“The next step is to get our policies in place and getting a budget set up for the police department.”

Upton said if everything goes according to plan, she hopes the city will have a police department in Spring 2024.

