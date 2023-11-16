Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Construction progresses for new trail spur at Craighead Forest Park

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department posted images of the park’s...
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department posted images of the park’s new trail spur that will connect the front parking lot to the walking loop.(Jonesboro Parks and Recreation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – There will be more ways to get around Craighead Forest Park easily.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department posted images of the park’s new trail spur that will connect the front parking lot to the walking loop.

Officials emphasized the initiative is one step in its mission “for a secure and enjoyable experience, ensuring safety and accessibility for all park visitors.”

In Nov. 2022, the department announced it completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell, as well as finishing a trail to the new Elbow Tree.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Arkansas State is giving away Demario Davis bobbleheads on Saturday. 250 vouchers will be given...
A-State announces promotions for Alcorn State men’s hoops, Arkansas women’s hoops & Texas State football matchups
A-State announces promotions for Arkansas women’s hoops & Texas State football matchups
Arkansas State freshman Rahel Broemmel qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships
Lawrence scores first points for Razorbacks, Neighbors previews trip to A-State
Arkansas State beats Georgia State in opening round of SBC Volleyball Tournament