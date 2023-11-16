Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Entergy Arkansas invests in workforce education in Northeast Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas is investing in the lives of its customers by providing funding for a major...
Entergy Arkansas is investing in the lives of its customers by providing funding for a major workforce development initiative in Northeast Arkansas.(WLBT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas is investing in the lives of its customers by providing funding for a major workforce development initiative in Northeast Arkansas. Tech Depot, a $4.27 million workforce development initiative in Newport, Arkansas, will receive a $100,000 grant to acquire equipment and furniture to train individuals for today’s and tomorrow’s jobs.

Entergy Arkansas is partnering with the Newport Economic Development Commission and 17 private businesses to provide $494,500 in funding to equip the new Tech Depot facility.

Major grants by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, the Delta Regional Authority, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD), Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) allocation, and the Arkansas Office of Skill Development constructed a $3.1 million training facility.

A free WiFi technology park with electric vehicle charging stations and a new parking area in downtown Newport were also included with the facility. The investment from Entergy Arkansas and the other partners has been used to purchase computers, testing equipment, STEM labs, childcare furniture, equipment for a co-workspace, and an outdoor learning environment.

The training programs will target existing employees in the region, single parents who are earning a wage lower than the regional average, individuals in substance abuse recovery programs, people transitioning from incarceration, and individuals seeking apprenticeship opportunities.

“We appreciate the leadership of the Newport Economic Development Commission for having the vision to address workforce training and development in such a comprehensive manner. The NEDC and Tech Depot’s initiatives will be an asset that serve the citizens, employers, and community for many years to come,” said Danny Games, director of business and economic development for Entergy Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The manager of a Trumann dealership was arrested after police say he stole nearly $25,000 from...
Former police officer accused of stealing over $28,000 from dealership
Two people were flown to the hospital Monday after a train crashed into a car south of Osceola.
1 killed, 1 injured in train vs. car crash
The Arkansas State University System announced Tuesday that President Dr. Charles Welch is...
ASU System president resigning
The decision followed a special board meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, after receiving Chris...
School district announces superintendent’s resignation
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning 93-year-old Frederick Louis...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man

Latest News

Riceland Foods reported more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue at its yearly meeting in...
Riceland Foods reports over $1.3 billion in revenues
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas