Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Lights of the Delta prepares for its 20th year

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville is home to one of the most beautiful light displays in the area.

The Lights of Delta is set to kick off Monday and it is a culmination of months of hard work.

The holiday tradition is filled with tons of Christmas light displays but in the past couple of years, it has gotten increasingly more difficult for the staff to prepare.

“Since COVID sometimes we leave some of the bigger ones up because of the labor force during COVID fell, and then we work on them during the summer 3 or 4 months and then we start putting them up in August,” Charles Moody said.

Charles Moody is the site manager who spends all of his time making sure every exhibit is ready to go come Nov. 20th.

“I have been getting out working 16, 18 hours a day, some of my help is coming out too putting a lot of hours in it to make it really feel special this year,” Moody said.

And it truly is a labor of love; Moody spends his days tying knots, fiddling with electricity, and searching for extension cords. Even when he has all his supplies, it is still a very tedious process.

“The lights need to be tied down like this these are stripes going here but for the Santa Claus, I know it is a jumbled mess, but you have to tie the lights to get straight lines,” Moody said.

In this year’s celebration, Moody and staff thought of a fun way to involve the community, they had children from around the area submit ideas for a light display. They chose Crew Stracener, a fourth grader at Rivercrest, and Luke Larson, a second grader at Gosnell.

Moody said the biggest challenge is making it accurate to what the drawings looked like.

“It is a child’s drawing, so you have to make the display look like a child did it,” Moody said.

On the first day of the exhibit, the lights will be turned on by the two students who won the contest as a way to ring in the holiday season.

Lights of the Delta will run every night from Nov. 20th to Dec. 27th.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation

Latest News

When school began in August, Lawrence County School District had advanced its e-cigarette...
Schools working to combat vaping crisis
A look at the Melody Theater in Leachville that will celebrate 75 years this weekend.
Movie theater celebrates 75 years with weekend festival
West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion...
Police chief accused of threatening to kill woman
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 11/16/23 zoom (Arkansas preview, injury updates)