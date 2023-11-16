Man accused of attacking nurse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony battery charge after police say he attacked a nurse.

A judge found probable cause on Thursday, Nov. 9 to charge Edward Reinhart with second-degree battery.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department were called to St. Bernard’s Medical Center on Nov. 8 in regard to an assault.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who is employed as a registered nurse at the hospital.

The victim told officers while attempting to provide medical care to Reinhart, he struck her across the face which caused “redness and swelling.”

The victim stated Reinhart was upset that he did not get placed in the room he wanted to be in.

Another nurse told officers she was present during the incident and attempted to restrain Reinhart after he struck the victim.

Officers then spoke to Reinhart who initially claimed he thought the nurse was going to choke him.

The affidavit said Reinhart later changed his story to say he accidentally hit the nurse.

No further details on the case have been released.

