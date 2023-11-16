Missing woman found safe

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman missing from Greene County has been found safe.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Stephanie Summers was last seen around midday on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Her last known location was in the County Road 508 and County Road 503 area, possibly traveling on foot.

An update was shared on the department’s Facebook page just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 saying “she has been located and is safe.”

The sheriff’s department said the incident is under investigation and more details will be released at a later time.

