Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Missing woman found safe

A woman missing from Greene County has been found safe.
A woman missing from Greene County has been found safe.(Greene County Sheriff's Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman missing from Greene County has been found safe.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Stephanie Summers was last seen around midday on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Her last known location was in the County Road 508 and County Road 503 area, possibly traveling on foot.

An update was shared on the department’s Facebook page just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 saying “she has been located and is safe.”

The sheriff’s department said the incident is under investigation and more details will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation

Latest News

When school began in August, Lawrence County School District had advanced its e-cigarette...
Schools continue fight against vaping crisis
Charles Moody hanging lights all around the exhibit making sure things are ready to go for next...
Lights of the Delta prepares for its 20th year
A look at the Melody Theater in Leachville that will celebrate 75 years this weekend.
Movie theater celebrates 75 years with weekend festival
West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion...
Police chief accused of threatening to kill woman