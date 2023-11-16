Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A mother of three is recovering after being shot as many as 14 times, KMOV reports.

Christina Horsfall now spends hours each day in physical therapy to overcome the damage done after she was shot between 10 and 14 times, according to her doctors. Doctors say she was shot at least once in the back, damaging spinal nerves.

“I have a lot of drive, and I’m determined to walk again,” Horsfall said.

Horsfall says she was in an abusive relationship that made every night a terror.

On Oct. 14, shortly after 10 p.m., she says a friend walked her home from her job, and when she arrived, her boyfriend retrieved an AR-style rifle and started shooting at them.

“I was running through the field with both babies in my arms while he was chasing us down,” Horsfall said.

Horsfall says her 3-year-old son and her friend were shot multiple times but survived. Her 11-year-old son ran to get help.

Quentin Howard, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Howard fled the scene in the family’s Chrysler Pacifica but crashed later in Eureka, Missouri. The Eureka Police Department used its thermal imaging drone to locate Howard in the dark, hiding in a ditch.

Horsfall said she encourages other women in abusive relationships to reach out and get help before it’s too late.

“Get yourself to a safe place where they can’t find you, and don’t worry about materialistic things. You can always get that back, but you can’t get your life back or your children’s life back if that person hurts you,” she said.

Friends are organizing fundraisers to help Horsfall with her medical and living expenses. When she gets out of a rehab hospital, she’ll be a single mother in need of a wheelchair-accessible place to live.

A portion of the sale of T-shirts will be donated to Horsfall. They can be purchased here.

Horsfall said she is looking forward to seeing how wonderful life can be for her and her children “now that I’m free.”

The National Domestic Hotline is 800-799-7233 or you can text START to 88788.

