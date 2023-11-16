Football Friday Night
Movie theater celebrates 75 years with weekend festival

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a special birthday for a famous small-town movie theater in Mississippi County.

The Melody Theater in Leachville is celebrating 75 years with a weekend festival that will include a red carpet, a food festival, and a showing of the first movie the theatre ever featured.

Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson said they have been trying to revitalize the space for some time.

“It is just great and we are doing everything, we are trying to get it going back, we are showing movies each month and we are trying to get it back on its feet, and we have had a good response with that so far,” Robertson said.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and run through Sunday as Robertson said this is a new beginning for the theater.

For a full list of activities, you can click on this link.

