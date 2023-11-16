Football Friday Night
Nov. 16: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The next two days will continue to have above-average temperatures, but highs will drop this weekend.

Clouds have moved in overnight, which has helped keep temperatures up.

Temperatures will top out near 70° today and tomorrow.

A cold front tomorrow will also help spark a few showers early.

Any showers that form will be light, and the coverage will not be that widespread.

Behind the front, temperatures for Saturday will be back to normal for this time of the year.

Better rain chances come Sunday night and Monday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Walnut Ridge is Arkansas’ “Capital for a Day.”

A government shutdown has been avoided, and funding for the government will continue through early next year once President Joe Biden signs the measure.

Thanks to a new aviation program, the University of Central Arkansas is helping students soar into the future.

Two Arkansas women run an animal rescue, but it’s not the animals that are being saved.

Riceland Foods reported more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue at its yearly meeting in Jonesboro.

The state of Missouri received approval to treat postpartum depression for up to a year.

A Jonesboro man is accused of beating a man with a handgun during a suspected gang initiation.

Help us Fill the Food Bank tomorrow at locations across Northeast Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

