Riceland Foods reports over $1.3 billion in revenues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/TBP) - Riceland Foods reported more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue at its yearly meeting in Jonesboro.

During the meeting on Nov. 9, Chief Financial Officer Craig Parr presented the financial results from the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, according to our content partner Talk Politics & Business.

The report showed revenues of $1.3 billion and distribution to members of $788 million.

Parr also reported that Riceland’s working capital improved 22% compared to the previous year.

For more information on this story, visit Talk Politics & Business’ website.

