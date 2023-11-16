Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Schools working to combat vaping crisis

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the Natural State continue to combat the vaping epidemic in their hallways.

When school began in August, Lawrence County School District had advanced its e-cigarette detection technology.

Not only did the district install more vape detectors before the year began, but the district also has a device that will detect the presence of an e-cigarette on a student.

The district said it hasn’t disciplined as many students this year for vaping.

“Right now, I say there might be a little less, but now we’re seeing them younger. Down in the middle school. When it first started getting popular several years ago, it was high school almost exclusively. Now we’re seeing them in younger ages at 7th and 8th grade and even below at some point,” Walnut Ridge High School Principal Jacob Kersey explained.

Kersey believes the lower numbers are due to the work the school has done to combat it.

“They know that we’re fighting, and there is deterrence. We hope that is deterring them from even considering vaping in school,” Kersey added.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their students about the dangers of vaping.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation

Latest News

Charles Moody hanging lights all around the exhibit making sure things are ready to go for next...
Lights of the Delta prepares for its 20th year
A look at the Melody Theater in Leachville that will celebrate 75 years this weekend.
Movie theater celebrates 75 years with weekend festival
West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion...
Police chief accused of threatening to kill woman
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 11/16/23 zoom (Arkansas preview, injury updates)