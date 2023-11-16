Football Friday Night
Walnut Ridge crowned as “Capitol for the Day”

From Region 8 News at Six
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city was crowned as “Capitol for the Day.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as state cabinet members, have made stops in Mena and Hot Springs for the “Capitol for the Day” tour.

District 30 State Representative Fran Cavenaugh explained she was proud Walnut Ridge was selected as the first NEA location for the tour.

“I’m just proud that she’s here to see what Northeast Arkansas and Walnut Ridge have to offer and what we’ve been able to do,” Cavenaugh said.

Gov. Sanders visited Greenway Equipment and Williams Baptist University to discuss the state’s workforce development.

The governor said she was able to see firsthand how WBU’s Williams Works program is putting students in industries that need employees.

“That’s what we saw at the meat processing plant at Williams Baptist University. There were a lot of different things happening in that space, and we’re excited to see what that means for this community and the entire state,” Gov. Sanders explained.

WBU President Dr. Stan Norman explained the governor’s visit proved the program is being noticed across Arkansas.

“I think the leaders in the state are recognizing that Williams Works is an innovative program that is going to benefit the State of Arkansas,” Dr. Norman said.

Wednesday afternoon, Sanders visited downtown Walnut Ridge and handed out food at the First Baptist Church’s Food Pantry.

Sanders’ evening finished at the county’s Chamber of Commerce banquet where she gave remarks.

The governor expects to visit more towns in Northeast Arkansas soon.

“I know we’re headed up to Blytheville in the next few weeks. Lots of big things are happening there. The number one steel-producing county in Northeast Arkansas,” Sanders explained.

