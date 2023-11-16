Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try

Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.(Michigan Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Gray News) – A woman in Michigan has a new appreciation for second chances after winning the top prize in the state lottery’s 500X Money Maker second chance game.

Blanche Micale-Thomas, 73, bought two Money Maker tickets and won $500 on one, but the other was not a winner.

She earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.

“I saw an email that I won $100,000 in the second chance drawing, but I didn’t believe it was real, so I called the lottery,” Micale-Thomas said. “When they confirmed I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. 500X Money Maker is my new favorite game!”

She told lottery officials she couldn’t sleep the night before getting her check and got out of bed at 3 a.m., ready to drive to headquarters.

With her winnings, Micale-Thomas plans to take a trip to Las Vegas, donate to a few charities and save the remainder.

Each second-chance drawing awards:

  • 1 winner of $100,000
  • 5 winners of $10,000
  • 20 winners of $1,000
  • 60 winners of $500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
U.S. Marshals captured a Tennessee woman wanted for multiple sex crimes in Arkansas.
$250,000 bond set for Tennessee woman accused of multiple sex crimes in Arkansas
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse

Latest News

Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
RSV is straining some hospitals, and US officials are releasing more shots for newborns
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis