Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at Iowa Friday night

Arkansas State returns to the road for three straight, beginning Friday at Iowa. Tip-off from Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be viewed live on Big Ten Network Plus. The contest can also be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and the A-State Red Wolves app.

The Red Wolves are 1-0 all-time against the Hawkeyes, winning a meeting in 1985.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson is in his first season as head coach at Arkansas State and picked up his first career win on Tuesday against Alcorn State.

A-State is seeking its first win over a Power-5 conference foe since a 69-55 win at Mississippi State on Dec. 17, 2014.

Sophomore guard Terrance Ford Jr. and newcomer Freddy Hicks received Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. Hicks is 19 points away from eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career. Caleb Fields has 490 assists in his career to rank third on the career assists list. He is 54 shy of matching Carl Archer (1986-89) for second all-time with 544.

