Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Cave City girls basketball coach Russell Fowler records 1,000th career victory

Cave City girls basketball coach Russell Fowler celebrates after winning his 1,000th career game.
Cave City girls basketball coach Russell Fowler celebrates after winning his 1,000th career game.(Source: Cave City Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A mainstay on Fastbreak Friday Nights reached a milestone.

Cave City girls basketball coach Russell Fowler recorded his 1,000th career victory Thursday night. The Cavewomen beat Viola 55-29 in the Highland Classic.

Coach Russell Fowler gets win # 1,000 tonight in the Highland Classic vs Viola. Final score 55-29 Congratulations Coach Fowler!!!

Posted by Cave City School Athletics on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Fowler is in his 29th season in charge of the Cave City program. He’s guided the Cavewomen to several NEA Tournament championships, they reached the state semifinals in 2009 and the state finals in 2010.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire
It took firefighters nearly an hour to knock down a vehicle fire that stalled traffic at a...
Intersection cleared following vehicle fire
A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation

Latest News

Former Wynne football coach Ray Shempert passed away on Wednesday. He was Yellowjackets head...
Former Wynne football coach Ray Shempert passes away
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/16/23)
Around the Horn with BIC & Kennett baseball signings
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2023-2024)