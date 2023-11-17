Dog rescued from house fire

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews in Forrest City rescued a dog from a house fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Forrest City Police Department, crews responded to a home near North Izard Street and Arkansas Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The department said the fire was the second one it had worked on that day.

Crews were able to rescue a dog with burns, but the department said the dog was “happily running around the yard.”

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

