Football Friday Night (11/17/23)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the K8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s all postseason pigskin in Arkansas and Missouri.

Our Game of the Week is an all NEA matchup in the 8-Man State Semifinals. 8-0 Rector hosts 6-4 Izard County. It’s a familiar Cougar clash. ICC won the 2022 state championship. They faced off in September in Clay County, Big Blue won

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

2023 STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS CENTRAL

SEE PAST FFN EPISODES HERE

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (11/17/23)

Game of the Week: Izard County at Rector (8-Man State Semifinals)

Shiloh Christian at Valley View (5A State Quarterfinals)

Camden Fairview at Southside (5A State Quarterfinals)

Gravette at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)

Mansfield at Hoxie (3A 2nd Round)

Junction City at Walnut Ridge (3A 2nd Round)

Salem at Jessieville (3A 2nd Round)

Conway Christian at East Poinsett County (2A State Quarterfinals)

Pulaski Academy at Marion (6A State Quarterfinals)

Mountain Home at Greenwood (6A State Quarterfinals

Other Arkansas Playoff Games

Malvern at Harding Academy (4A 2nd Round)

Osceola at Booneville (3A 2nd Round)

Newport at Camden Harmony Grove (3A 2nd Round)

Marked Tree at Murfreesboro (2A State Quarterfinals)

Missouri District 1 Class 1 Championship

Saturday 1:00pm: Portageville at Marionville

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

