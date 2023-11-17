Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dead at 74

FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and...
FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and the Gang, appear at the 2014 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 2014. Brown died Nov. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, after a battle with cancer. He was 74. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — George “Funky” Brown, the co-founder and longtime drummer of Kool & The Gang who helped write such hits as “Too Hot,” “Ladies Night,” “Joanna” and the party favorite “Celebration,” died Thursday in Los Angeles at age 74.

Brown died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by Universal Music. He had retired earlier in the year, nearly 60 years after the band began, and revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Kool & The Gang has sold millions of records with its catchy blend of jazz, funk and soul, what Brown liked to call “the sound of happiness.” In 1964, Brown helped launch the Grammy-winning group, originally called the Jazziacs, along with such friends as bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, brother Ronald Bell on keyboards and guitarist Charles Smith.

After years of relative obscurity, name changes and personnel changes, Kool & The Gang broke through in the mid-1970s with “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging” among others songs and peaked in the late ‘70s-mid 1980s, with hits ranging from the ballads “Cherish” and “Joanna” to the up-tempo, chart-topping “Celebration,” now a standard at weddings and other festive gatherings.

In 2023, Brown produced the band’s latest album, “People Just Wanna Have Fun,” and released his memoir “Too Hot: Kool & The Gang & Me.”

He is survived by his wife, Hanh Brown, and his five children. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made in his honor to the Lung Cancer Society of America.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman missing from Greene County has been arrested after law enforcement reported that she...
Missing woman arrested after being found safe
Generic crime scene
Man accused of attacking nurse
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to charge 27-year-old Kendale Smith with...
Man faces battery charge following suspected gang initiation
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Former Walmart employee receives probation after pleading guilty to stealing from registers
After hours of negotiations, a man was taken into custody just after 2 a.m.
Man surrenders to police negotiation team

Latest News

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Joe Burrow out for the season due to injury, coach says
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family confirms
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the APEC...
Biden and López Obrador talked fentanyl and US-Mexico migration
Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe, North Carolina, after tying Bob Yanacsek...
Mayoral race decided by a coin flip