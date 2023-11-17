Football Friday Night
Jury acquits man of child rape

A jury found Jeremiah Coffer not guilty of raping a child.
A jury found Jeremiah Coffer not guilty of raping a child.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A jury found an Izard County man not guilty of raping a child.

The trial of 40-year-old Jeremiah Coffer of Melbourne began Wednesday, Nov. 15.

He was accused of rape, first-degree sexual assault, and four counts of second-degree sexual assault stemming from allegations made in April of 2022 to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline.

On Thursday, a jury of his peers found Coffer not guilty on all counts.

