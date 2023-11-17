JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Empower Classic tipped off Thursday at Bearcat Arena. Brookland, Valley View, Greene County Tech, and Osceola are the NEA teams in action in the three-day event.

K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/16/23)

Brookland 67, eStem 47 (Boys)

Valley View 74, Osceola 48 (Boys)

Rogers Heritage 61, Greene County Tech 43 (Boys)

Nettleton 68, Cabot 61 (Boys)

Nettleton 58, Bryant 52 (Girls)

Valley View 66, Newport 16 (Girls)

Westside 70, Rector 66 (Girls)

Brookland 67, Rivercrest 46 (Girls)

Greene County Tech 62, Highland 33 (Girls)

Manila 50, Bay 41 (Girls)

Salem 40, Mountain View 34 (Girls)

Riverside 58, England 30 (Girls)

Marmaduke 67, Piggott 25 (Boys)

Mountain View 63, Kingston 51 (Boys)

Marked Tree 53, El Dorado 45 (Girls)

Cave City 55, Highland 29 (Girls - Cavewomen head coach Russell Fowler records 1,000th win in career)

Mammoth Spring 59, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 50 (Boys)

Mammoth Spring 63, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 23 (Girls)

Marion 68, Parkview 56 (Girls)

Tuckerman 63, Cedar Ridge 55 (Boys)

Tuckerman 51, Cedar Ridge 48 (Girls)

