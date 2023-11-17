Man accused of raping child for years

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man accused of raping a child over several years.

Police arrested 45-year-old Ajai Jemnor on Nov. 14 on five counts of rape, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of terroristic threatening.

According to the Greene County Detention Center records, Jemnor is being held on a $3 million bond.

On Nov. 13, the victim reported to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline that Jemnor had raped them for as much as eight years.

During an interview the following day with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the victim “disclosed sexual acts that would constitute rape and sexual assault by statute,” Detective Sergeant Jacob L. Higdon stated in the affidavit.

The victim also told the investigator that Jemnor threatened to kill them if they ever told anyone.

“Multiple family members of the [victim] were interviewed and disclosed that the [victim] had told them and others of the abuse over the past several years,” the court documents stated.

During a Mirandized interview on Nov. 15, Higdon stated Jemnor made “incriminating statements regarding the above-mentioned disclosures.”

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Jemnor and issued a no-contact order.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

